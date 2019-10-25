Police seize drugs worth RM50,000 in Miri

Miri district police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said the 21-year-old suspect was detained at 10.20pm while he was in a Proton Persona car that was parked behind a shop. — AFP pic

MIRI, Oct 25 — Police detained a man, suspected to be a drug peddler and seized methamphetamine or syabu worth RM 50,740 in a raid in Batu Niah town here yesterday.

Miri district police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said the 21-year-old suspect was detained at 10.20pm while he was in a Proton Persona car that was parked behind a shop.

He said during the raid, the suspect was caught throwing a black plastic package out of the vehicle.

“It was later found that the package contained five transparent plastic packets filled with methamphetamine all weighing 253.7 grammes,” he said in a statement today.

Lim said from the interrogation it was found that the suspect had been active in drug distribution activities around the Batu Niah town, Simpang Ngu and the Miri city since last year.

He said initial investigations also found that the suspect who was tested negative for drugs obtained the supply from the Miri city.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama