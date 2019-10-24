Jho Low sells UK home of his lingerie firm allegedly bought with stolen 1MDB funds

Jho Low is a fugitive in Malaysia where he is wanted to stand trial for money laundering related to 1MDB. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Fugitive financier Low Taek Jho is listing the London office he used for his lingerie company that US authorities allege was purchased using misappropriated 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) monies.

According to Bloomberg, Low bought the office in London’s upscale Mayfair area in 2014 for £42 million (RM227 million) along with a penthouse and apartment in the vicinity.

All three properties were listed in civil forfeiture suits filed against Low or Jho Low in the US back in 2017 and are being put up for sale.

The report said filings to a Los Angeles, California court yesterday showed that proceeds of the sale will be used to offset physical assets from the suit.

The suit was among 30 that various US authorities have launched against Low and his alleged accomplices over the 1MDB corruption scandal.

Low is a fugitive in Malaysia where he is wanted to stand trial for money laundering related to 1MDB.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is already on trial for abuse, corruption and money laundering over the same scandal.