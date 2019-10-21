Cops find two hand grenades, 600 bullets in fire hydrant store at Penang apartment

Police found the weapons in a fire hydrant store at an apartment in Taman Sinar Bukit Dumbar last night. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 21 ― Two hand grenades and more than 600 bullets of various sizes were found in a fire hydrant store at an apartment in Taman Sinar Bukit Dumbar here last night.

The weapons, believed to be hidden there by a drug syndicate here, were found by police following the arrest of a man who is believed to a member of the syndicate, a police source told Bernama today.

The suspect was picked up by Penang police contingent headquarters Narcotics CID and following the find, a team from the contingent Bomb Disposal Unit was rushed to the store to inspect the weapons.

Members of the unit left the store at about 1am carrying packages believed to contain the hand grenades.

Bernama was informed a media conference will be held by police soon on the discovery. ― Bernama



