Syed Saddiq again labels Hew ‘super stupid’ over pro-China propaganda

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has slammed Malaysia-China Business Council chief Hew Kuan Yau over the latter’s involvement in a pro-China propaganda comic.

The youth and sports minister had previously labelled Hew “Super Stupid Superman”, and he repeated that criticism after the Asian Comic Cultural Museum curator dubbed Malays, who are supportive of the persecuted Uighur minority, “radicals”.

“If this is not racism, i don’t know what is,” he said in a brief Facebook post.

Syed Saddiq, then a student activist, had used the label on Hew in 2016 after the latter claimed that the South China Sea belongs to China.

The police said today they have taken the statement of a comic book artist who published Inisiatif Jalur Dan Jalan — Meraih Manfaat Bersama yesterday afternoon in Bukit Aman while one or two other individuals related to its publication will also be called in the near future.

Inspector-Gerneral of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the testimony of two other individuals were necessary for him to determine the nature of the offence that was spread through the writing of the alleged propaganda comic.

Yesterday, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said a preliminary report by the ministry’s security department found that something was wrong with the comic and that it was appropriate for stern action against those who published and distributed the comic.

Recently, the media reported that the comic was believed to have been distributed to the Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan (SMJK) and the Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (SJK) in the country.