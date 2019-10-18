Woman held after heroin-filled durians bound for Hong Kong seized at Subang airport

Central Zone Customs assistant director-general Datuk Zulkarnain Mohamed Yusuf (centre) holds samples of the heroin-packed durians during a press conference in Petaling Jaya October 18, 2019. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Oct 18 — A 34-year-old woman who supposedly arranged for the export of 20 Styrofoam boxes to Hong Kong that had content declared as frozen durian has been detained by the Customs Department.

Central Zone Customs assistant director-general, Datuk Zulkarnain Mohamed Yusuf, said the suspected heroin weighing 6.13kg and valued at RM953,529 was discovered at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang during a raid on a cargo company on Monday.

The operation was conducted by a team from the Central Zone (Selangor) investigation unit II division.

At a press conference today at the Federal Territory Customs Complex in Kelana Jaya, Zulkarnain said that after checking the 20 Styrofoam boxes, “four of the boxes were found with white-coloured compact packets wrapped in clear plastic and suspected to be heroin, in the frozen fruit”.

He said the woman has been placed in remand for five days for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama