Education Ministry says never sanctioned distribution of comics from Penang museum to schools

Students attend the first day of school at Sekolah Kebangsaan Shah Alam January 2, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 17 — The Ministry of Education (MoE) today stressed that it never gave any approval or permission to distribute comic books titled Inisiatif Jalur dan Jalan Meraih Manfaat Bersama to all educational institutions including schools.

In a statement issued today, the ministry said it had received reports on distribution of the comic books to schools across Malaysia.

“The respective State Education Departments and District Education Offices have been ordered to ensure that all schools do not accept and distribute the comic books from any party or supplier,” the MoE said.

The ministry also said that it would study the contents of the book that involve facts and writing orientation.

“MoE will also work together to obtain a review by the Home Ministry on the security aspects pertaining to public sensitivities and foreign relations,” it said.

In his Facebook post yesterday, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had asked Education Minister Maszlee Malik if his ministry had allowed for the comic books to be distributed to schools.

Najib alleged that a museum funded by the Penang government was spreading propaganda in secondary schools through the comic books. — Bernama