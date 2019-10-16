PPBM member claims Perak govt awarded RM1.13b contract without open tender

Syed Razif Syed Rabii, a PPBM member from Lumut division, speaks to reporters in Ipoh October 16, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 16 — A Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) member today accused the Perak government of awarding a maintenance contract worth RM1.15 billion under the Malaysian Road Records Information System (Marris) fund to a company without an open tender.

Syed Razif Syed Rabii, a PPBM member from Lumut division, also alleged that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had found the said company guilty of money-laundering earlier this year.

“A company based in Johor, which was previously reported with the MACC, has used its subsidiary company to accept the project without an open tender.

“Earlier this year, the said subsidiary company subsequently changed its name and address to Perak,” he told a press conference.

“Why there is still contracts awarded without open tender and why is the mentri besar and the state exco are tight-lipped on this matter,” he asked.

Syed Razif alleged that the contract was awarded to the company following a financial briefing held at a hotel in Genting Highland on September 8, which he claimed was attended by the director of the company based in Johor and also the Perak State Finance Officer.

Syed Razif said that giving contracts without an open tender will cause inflation in the cost for the maintenance contracts, which can burden the state government.

“At the end, the public will have to face the consequences due to this.

“As a Perakian and a PPBM member, I need an explanation from the state government on why the company was awarded the project without an open tender,” he added.

Syed Razif also said that he had contacted the mentri besar’s office for a response, but added that no answers were given until today over the matter.

He also added a report was filed by him on the matter with the MACC on September 17.

When asked if he had informed the matter to the PPBM leadership in the state, Syed Razif said that he was stopped by them from speaking out on this issue.

Similarly, Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador last month accused Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Faizal Azumu of quietly and directly awarding a concession for the maintenance of state roads to a company.

Farhash, who is also PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary, alleged that the concession was awarded to a company that had been given another contract under a different name.

Malay Mail has contacted Ahmad Faizal and currently seeking his comment on the matter.