Najib wants PAC probe on Guan Eng's ‘RM150b robbery’ claim during Budget speech

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Parliament lobby October 15, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today suggested for the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to investigate alleged robbery of RM150 billion committed by the Barisan Nasional government, as mentioned by the Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng during the tabling of the Budget 2020 last week.

During his speech debating the Budget today, Najib questioned how Lim had reached such a figure, supposedly debts of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), when it was previously mentioned that the sovereign funds’ had debts in the region of RM32 billion.

Najib questioned where the figure had come from, an amount he said Lim accused the Barisan Nasional (BN) government of stealing during their administration.

“What is within the figure of RM150 billion? How has the 1MDB debt of RM32 billion, with assets of significant value, suddenly be at RM150 billion?

“If it is true RM150 billion was stolen by BN, the Pakatan Harapan government must call on the PAC to investigate the truth behind Bagan’s claim,” he said, referring to Lim.

“Because of that, I suggest the PAC be ordered to investigate this RM150 billion robbery immediately.

“If it’s not true, then action should be taken against Bagan, and for him to stop using the annual budget speech as a political platform,” he added.

This was in response to Lim’s Budget speech last week, where he had said the initial Vision 2020 of Malaysia becoming a high-income nation was derailed due to the country being turned into a global kleptocracy involving over RM150 billion.