Four lawyers suspended, one struck off Rolls of Advocates, says outgoing Sarawak Inquiry Committee chairman

KUCHING, Oct 15 — A female lawyer has been struck off the Rolls of Advocates of the Sarawak High Court while four others were suspended for various periods, outgoing Inquiry Committee (IC) chairman Frank Tang King Hung said today.

He said another case to strike-off another lawyer is still pending a decision by the High Court.

“Two more applications for suspension and censure respectively against errant lawyers are in the process of being filed,” he told reporters after handing over the IC chairmanship to his successor John Ko Wai Seng at the Kuching High Court complex here.

On the lawyer who had been struck off the Rolls of Advocates, Tang said she was involved in a fraud case involving native customary rights (NCR) land transaction.

“As a result of that fraud case, the NCR landowners lost their lands,” he said.

He said the IC had found her to be responsible and added that there are also other complaints against her which are under investigation.

Tang said a lawyer who has been struck-off from the Rolls will not be allowed to practise for an indefinite period.

He said the Sarawak Advocates Ordinance does not allow appeal by any lawyer who has been barred from practice, unlike in some Commonwealth countries.

He said the striking off is the most severe penalty and it normally happens in the case where the errant lawyer has been found guilty of fraudulent misconduct in the discharge of his or her professional duties.

Tang said the IC had received 75 complaints against advocates over the last four years.

However, he said many of these complaints were found to be frivolous or vexatious and were dismissed before notifying the complainants and the State Attorney General.

The members of the IC are appointed by the Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak under the Advocates (Inquiry Committee) Rules 2014, replacing the 1988 Rules, for a two-year term.

Apart from Ko as chairman, the others are Adrian Chew (secretary), Gabriel Kok Chung Hian, Antonio Sim Peak Khiong, Wee Wui Kiat, Victor Lau Pik You, Paul Anyie Raja, Lo Ming Ih-Wuen, Tan Kee Heng, Yong Sie Mee, Sunny Si Poh Hieng, Alvin Yong Tze Lung, Pamela Lau Pei Mai and Louis Ng.

They will serve from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2021.