Azmin calls Syed Husin irrelevant, jealous of Dr M

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali is pictured at the Parliament lobby October 15, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali derided his party’s co-founder Syed Husin Ali as irrelevant and envious of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, in continuation of the two leaders’ hostilities.

Responding to Syed Husin’s allegation that Azmin had planned to quit PKR to form a breakaway party, the latter claimed the former was hurling the accusations out of spite.

“That is Syed Husin’s opinion. He has been in politics for decades and couldn’t make any impact.

“Maybe he is jealous of Dr Mahathir who has the support of Malaysians,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

PKR advisory board deputy chairman Syed Husin told Malaysiakini in an interview published on October 9 that Azmin had worked on three exit strategies following a perceived tussle with party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

These include joining Pakatan Harapan ally Bersatu, defecting to former Barisan Nasional component turned independent Opposition party Gerakan, or forming forming an entirely new party.

In June, Azmin was linked to a sex video scandal by Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, a junior PKR Youth leader.

Anwar triggered a firestorm within PKR after suggesting Azmin should resign as the economic affairs minister if the video was proven to be genuine.