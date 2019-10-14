As board member, Isa had responsibility towards Felda Investment Corporation, court told

Tan Sri Isa Samad is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex, October 14, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The High Court here heard that all Board Members of Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd (FICSB) should act in accordance with the Memorandum and Articles of Association (M&A) of the company.

Former FICSB company secretary, Cheong Choon Yin, 48 said the board members were former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Samad, Datuk Faizoulli Ahmad, Datuk Omar Salim, Datuk Noor Ehsanuddin Mohd Harun Narrashid, Datuk Nik Azman Mohd Zain, Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah, and Mohd Zaid Abdul Jalil.

“As a FICSB Board Member, Tan Sri Isa has a responsibility towards FICSB, a subsidiary of Felda,” said the ninth prosecution witness when reading a witness statement on the fourth day of Mohd Isa’s trial for criminal breach of trust and corruption involving more than RM3 million in the purchase of Merdeka Palace Hotel and Suites (MPHS) in Kuching.

Meanwhile, former FICSB secretary Shahniza Anom Elias (replacing Cheong) testified that FICSB company secretary’s job requirements were to provide corporate secretarial services including providing documentation for the purposes of registering a newly formed company to the Companies Commission of Malaysia (CCM) under the direction of FICSB management.

“The duties of the FICSB secretary also is to file the annual financial report of the company upon the approval of the Board of Directors (BOD) and Shareholders issuing a board meeting notice and recording the minutes of the BOD,” said the 10th witness, who held the post from March 30, 2015, until Oct 20, 2017.

On December 14, 2018, Mohd Isa pleaded not guilty to one count of breach of trust, and nine counts of receiving bribes amounting to more than RM3 million.

The offences were allegedly committed at Menara Felda, Platinum Park, Persiaran KLCC between April 29, 2014, and December 11, 2015.

The hearing before Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues tomorrow. ­— Bernama