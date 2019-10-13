Dr M: Police followed provisions of law in LTTE arrests

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the launch of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 in Kuala Lumpur October 5, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

LANGKAWI, Oct 13 — The detentions of 12 individuals including two State Assemblymen to help in investigations over links to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) terrorist group were done in accordance with provisions under the existing law, said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The prime minister said the police action was also done without the interference of his administration, refuting claims that the arrests were made to weaken certain quarters.

“The government wants to know why this matter is happening. We don’t like to use power to weaken any quarter.

“It is not me who nabbed these people, not (Tan Sri) Muhyiddin (Yassin, Minister of Home Affairs) who nabbed them, (but) it is the police who did so and the arrests by their officers were following the law,” he told a media conference after attending a briefing on the development of Langkawi, here today.

Dr Mahathir also explained that he would determine if the arrests could affect Pakatan Harapan (PH) which would be facing the by-election in Tanjung Piai soon.

“We have to find out lah if there is political implications, what are their backgrounds (those detained),” he added.

Police today detained five more individuals including a teacher on suspicion of being involved in promoting, supporting, possessing materials and channelling funds linked to LTTE.

The latest arrests brought the total number of detentions linked to LTTE since Thursday to 12 people.

On Thursday, seven individuals including two State Assemblymen were detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) after they were suspected of being involved with the terrorist group, LTTE. — Bernama