Budget 2020: Putrajaya predicts salaries to go up next year

Members of the media gather in Parliament for the tabling of Budget 2020 on October 11, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Per capita income is set to climb up by nearly RM2,000 to RM47,155 annually, according to the government’s forecast.

This would account for a 4.4 percentage point increase, although still lower than the previous year. Annual per capita income in 2018 was RM45,186, a 4.9 percentage point change from 2017.

The forecast was released as part of next year’s economic outlook.

Gross national income, fixed at a constant 2015 prices, is expected to rise by 4.7 per cent to RM1.46 trillion compared to RM1.39 trillion the previous year.

The government announced a forecast of 4.8 per cent growth in GDP for 2020, a single percentage point increase from this year.