Budget 2020: eSports to get RM20m allocation next year

Noor Wahida Baba Din and her daughter Nur Dhamirah Lee watching the Budget 2020 speech made by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng ‘live’ on the phone at home in Bukit Gelugor October 11, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The federal government has announced an allocation of RM20 million to develop the local eSports industry in 2020.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said this during the tabling of the Supply Bill (Budget) 2020 in Parliament today.

He also wished the Malaysian contingent all the best during the 2019 South-east Asian Games.

The 2019 South-east Asian Games will be the first time that esports will be contested as a medal event in a multi-sport competition sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee.