Union chief rails against Umno, bosses as guillotine finally falls on Utusan

Utusan NUJ president, Mohd Taufeq Razak, speaks during a press conference at Utusan Melayu Berhad building in Kuala Lumpur October 9, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Utusan Malaysia’s journalist union chairman reminded Umno today that the newspaper had tried to resist its interference since 1962, blaming the political party for the demise of the country’s oldest Malay vernacular paper today.

Speaking at the press conference, Mohd Taufek Razak said the decision of Utusan Melayu Bhd to cease operations today left 862 people jobless.

He said Umno’s decision to meddle in the newspaper’s direction meant Utusan Malaysia was forced to share whatever fate befell the former ruling party.

“So today it has been proven that when Umno is no longer in power, this is what we are forced to face,” Taufek said emotionally.

“To us, this is the aftermath of political control on a newspaper. The Utusan newspaper operated from last time, not for profit, but mere political interests.”

The national president of the National Union of Journalist (NUJ) and Utusan Malaysia’s branch chairman also expressed anger towards the company’s upper management, whom he accused of refusing to meet with employees even to this day.

