CityOne blast in Kuching: Sub-contractor pleads not guilty

KUCHING, Oct 8 — A sub-contractor pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge with failing to provide practical safety measures for the public at CityOne Megamall here resulting in an explosion that killed three people and injured 41 others on December 4 last year.

Chia Yit Siong, 56, made the plea after the charge was read out to him before judge Marutin Pagan.

He was charged under Section 17(1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) 1994, with failing to provide practical safety measures while performing pipe repair and installation works at the mall in ensuring, so far as is practicable, other persons, other than his employees, were not exposed to safety or health risks.

Chia was released on bail of RM10,000 in two sureties and the court fixed November 1 for case management.

On December 4 last year, three people were killed and 41 injured — four seriously — following an explosion at the CityOne Megamall, believed to be caused by a gas leak.

To date, three entities have been charged for similar offences — CityOne MC Sdn Bhd, Borneo Landmark (M) Sdn Bhd and Sin Nyen Electronic and Electrical company — apart from Chia, an individual.

However, Borneo Landmark (M) Sdn Bhd was given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal today after the prosecution informed the court that it needed more time to investigate the case.

The company was charged under Section 15(1) of the OSHA for failing to ensure, so far as is practicable, the safety, health and welfare at work of its employees. — Bernama