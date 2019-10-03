Report: Leaked PT3 maths paper shared in online chat group

Claims are rife that the PT3 papers for the subjects of Mathematics, English and Geography had been leaked ahead of the PT3 examination. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — The Mathematics paper allegedly leaked ahead of the nationwide Form Three Assessment (PT3) tests was found in a chat group on the Telegram messaging service, according to a news report today.

Local daily The Star cited a PT3 student who did not wish to be named as saying that her friends had discussed the leak a day before the examination yesterday.

The student reportedly asked her friends to send her the link to the Telegram chat group that she then joined.

”I saw that the question papers posted there were exactly the same as the ones I sat for — 100% the same!

“Questions that are supposedly from the upcoming exam papers continue to be leaked in the group. I exited the group after that,” she was quoted saying by The Star, adding that the leaks were unfair as she had studied hard and changes to the exam format makes it difficult to score good marks.

The Star said it received screenshots of the PT3 Mathematics paper. It also joined the Telegram chat group with an administrator named Sang Anti Bot, with some of the 2,782 members reportedly saying in the group that the questions leaked out were the same as the ones they sat for.

This report comes amid claims that the PT3 papers for the subjects of Mathematics, English and Geography had been leaked ahead of the PT3 examination.

According to The Star, a Selangor school teacher who also went unnamed had said his students told him that they received these three PT3 papers through a Telegram chat group before the exam.

The report said the Education Ministry is looking into the claims of leaked PT3 papers and that a ministry representative had said teachers can send their complaints to the Examinations Syndicate via email through [email protected].

Yesterday, the Education Ministry noted allegations that a few PT3 papers from different subjects had been obtained in advance by examination candidates, saying that state education departments must carry out investigations if the allegations are true.

The ministry pointed out the tight controls including keeping the PT3 papers and marking scheme in a locked vault in a locked room in schools, and other rules such as having only the principal, senior administration assistant and PT3 secretary in each school being tasked with the responsibility to download and print the PT3 papers.

“Since the PT3 papers are classified documents, an individual or group involved in the circulation of the papers can be taken action against,” the ministry said.