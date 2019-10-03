Malaysia’s new national security policy needed to deal with digital challenges to country’s safety, says PM

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad launches the Security and Public Order Policy at the Home Ministry in Putrajaya October 3, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 3 — The government has replaced the Domestic Security Policy with the updated Public Security and Safety Policy in order to meet the growing challenges brought about by the digital age.

Launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad this morning, the new policy, which was drafted by the Home Ministry, is based on six basic policies encompassing 21 strategies with the theme: “Public Security and Safety: A Collective Responsibility.”

“The world now faces complex security threats. These threats present a huge challenge for any government trying to ensure the nation’s security and the safety of its citizens,” said Dr Mahathir.

“External threats such as trans-border crimes, especially idealogical threats and beliefs that clash against religious and cultural beliefs as well as the laws of the nation can lead to terrorism, human trafficking and smuggling, piracy, money laundering, organised crime and counter culture which contribute to increasing threats to national security and safet.

“To address these threats, a holistic policy is required, including establishing strategic co-operation at the global stage.”

He pointed out that social media platforms can be abused to break apart race-and-religious relations by creating worry and fear among the population with the intention of destabilising the current government.

Such a scenario must be handled appropriately, Dr Mahathir added.

At a press conference later, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the new policy was drafted based on their study of security trends and developments globally.

“We have structured the new policy based on the threats and problems at the global and international stage.

“We have updated our security measures and strategies because of the ongoing technological developments as well as new threats from transborder crimes and other issues,” he said.

As part of the policy, Muhyiddin will be chairing a joint committee with relevant agencies to determine the best strategies to ensure the nation’s safety and handle any problems effectively.

He promised that they will continuously update the government’s strategy from time to time and implement changes and improvements if there is a need for it in the future