IIUM rector Dzulkifli Abdul Razak receives Japan’s Order of the Rising Sun

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM)’s Rector Tan Sri Prof Emeritus Dzulkifli Abdul Razak has been conferred the Order of The Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon award by the Japanese Emperor for his outstanding contribution in promoting cultural exchange and mutual understanding between Malaysia and Japan.

Dzulkifli, 66, received the decoration from Japan’s Ambassador to Malaysia Dr Makio Miyagawa at a ceremony held at the latter’s residence, here, yesterday night.

Dzulkifli, in thanking the Japanese Emperor, said he dedicated the award to the memory of his late father, Abdul Razak Abdul Hamid, who was the sole Malaysian survivor in the atomic bombing in Hiroshima in 1945.

He said his father had taught him Japanese values and ethics, as well as the importance of preserving peace.

“I am very honoured and very humbled to receive this decoration. Most of the things that I do is in the memory of my father. This award is dedicated to him in many ways,” he said, adding that the recognition will continue to aspire him to work towards promoting peaceful partnerships worldwide.

During his career, Dzulkifli — a scientist by training and a notable academician — was instrumental in creating initiatives to promote cultural ties between Malaysia and Japan.

While serving as the Vice-Chancellor of Universiti Sains Malaysia from 2000 to 2011, he upgraded the Centre for Languages and Translations to School of Languages, Literacies and Translations, further aiding the advancement of Japanese Language education at USM.

And as the Chairman of Board of Governance at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM), he supported the establishment of the Japanese Language and Culture Centre in USIM, which was opened in 2017.

He also helped to set up Pusat Bahasa Teikyo in 2015, which is now one of the essential establishments offering Japanese language classes for young Malaysians aiming to study in Japan.

Dzulkifli was appointed as IIUM’s Rector in Aug 2018. — Bernama