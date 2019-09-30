Perlis PAS chief: Sanglang assemblyman in critical condition at Kangar hospital

A PAS supporter walks near PAS flags at the 65th Muktamar in Kuantan June 22, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KANGAR, Sept 30 — Sanglang assemblyman and Perlis PAS commissioner Mohd Shukri Ramli is reported to be in critical condition at the Coronary Care Unit, Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF), Kangar.

Perlis PAS information chief Saifizi Saidon in a statement here said only immediate family members were allowed to visit him and others are advised not to do so until further notice.

“Perlis PAS is closely monitoring his health situation and the public is advised to avoid speculation. Wait for official updates from the party,” he said.

He also urged everyone to pray for his speedy recovery.

The media had reported that Mohd Shukri had suddenly collapsed at 10pm yesterday while giving a political talk at Dewan 2020 here.

He was given first aid by the Medical Unit, PAS’s Amal Department before being rushed to HTF in a Civil Defence Force ambulance. — Bernama