‘Private party’ organisers, premises owners will face action, warn police

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) have warned all groups especially youths against holding private parties as they would be exposed to the usage of banned substances and immoral activities.

Bukit Aman Narcotics CID director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the police would take stern action against all involved.

“Upon receiving information (on private parties), action will be taken and we know of using banned substances such as drugs.

“I am warning those who intend to hold private parties especially youngsters it is not our culture,” he said in the Bicara Pengguna programme aired over TV1 tonight.

Meanwhile, he said premises owner who allowed any quarters to organise private parties at their places would also face action.

“They (premises owners) should know the purpose for renting out their premises,” he said.

In this regard, he wants the people to channel information on drugs via Narcotics CID hotline at 012-2087222.

“All information given to the police would be evaluated and I myself will inspect all information provided,” he said. — Bernama