Ledang MP appointed as Johor PKR chief

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh pose for pictures with Johor division leaders in Petaling Jaya September 30, 2019. — Picture via Facebook/AnwarIbrahim.Keadilan

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Johor PKR has selected Ledang MP Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh as its new state chief, replacing Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim.

Syed Ibrahim’s appointment follows a two-and-a-half-hour meeting held by party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim with Johor division leaders earlier this afternoon at a private residence in Bukit Gasing, Petaling Jaya.

“In the meeting, the votes were cast, with the results going to Syed Ibrahim. May his appointment continue the balance of PKR Johor’s excellence in the state,” said Johor PKR secretary and Muar division chief Naim Jusri in a statement.

He also wished the new state chief the best in carrying out the duties entrusted to him and the rest of the leadership by the rakyat.

Syed Ibrahim, formerly PKR’s national information chief and current central leadership council member, was one of several potential choices for the post.

Others included Johor PKR deputy chief and Pulai division chief Jimmy Puah, and Batu Pahat MP Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon, who is also serving as deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat.

The post of Johor state chief had been vacant since Hassan’s resignation early in July. He initially resigned last year, but withdrew his resignation in December.