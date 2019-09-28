Post-mortem on pygmy elephant carried out in Sabah

The body of the elephant which was photographed floating in the river on Wednesday was found by wildlife officers in a seated position yesterday. — Photo courtesy of Sabah Wildlife Department

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 27 — The post-mortem on a Borneo pygmy elephant which was found dead in Sungai Udin in Dumpas yesterday was carried out beginning 5pm today.

Sabah Wildlife Department Director, Augustine Tuuga, when contacted by Bernama, said efforts to retrieve the carcass from the river, was completed, earlier this afternoon.

“The post-mortem process began as soon as the carcass was lifted using machinery from the nearby farm. However, it took some time to reach the location.

“The process would be carried out until tonight to determine the cause of the elephant’s death,” he added.

The media reported yesterday a dead female elephant, aged between 11 to 12 years, with the height of 1.8 metre, was found tied to a tree at about 11.30pm

It was learnt that the elephant also had gunshot wounds on its body. — Bernama