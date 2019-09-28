Malaysia will not pay to return imported waste, says minister

Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin said the federal government will not bear a single cent to send illegal waste-filled containers back to the countries of origin. — Picture courtesy of the Sabah Chief Minister’s Department

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 28 — The federal government will not bear a single cent to send illegal waste-filled containers back to the countries of origin, said Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin.

She said the ministry has been working closely with the Penang government and has contacted the respective embassies to return the waste to the companies and countries in charge.

“It’s not just about the cost; it’s about dignity. Why do they send things to us and we still need to pay them to send them back? The responsible senders should pay for the fine for importing illegal waste until they have collected back their waste,” she told reporters after officiating the eighth edition of Penang International Green Conference & Exhibition (PGIGCE) 2019 together with Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow here today.

She said representatives from the United Kingdom arrived in Penang a few days ago to identify the owners of 42 out of the 265 40-foot containers filled with plastic waste found abandoned at the North Butterworth Container Terminal (NBCT) since January this year.

“Identifying the senders is not an issue, but the procedure itself would take some time,” she said.

On another subject, Yeo said the federal government would provide any necessary support for the Penang government in mitigating the rising sea level due to climate change.

She said the state government already has plans for making Penang a climate-resilient state.

“As the federal government, we fully support whatever planning that comes with climate resilience or carbon reduction, one way or another,” she said.

Earlier, in her opening speech, Yeo announced that the federal government has provided incentives to Penang to catalyse the use of renewable energy in Malaysia and attract more students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

The incentives announced include rolling out four sets of solar panels installed in three schools in the state and one entity of choice by the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP), as well as an allocation of RM500,000 to Tech Dome Penang to offer free admission to students.

With the theme ‘Penang Green and Smart City’, the three-day event featured 70 exhibition booths, making it the largest PGIGCE yet. — Bernama