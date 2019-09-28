Former aircraft engineer loses RM550,000 in Macau scam

The victim lodged a police report at the Bandar Baru Nilai police station after he realised that he had been duped. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SEREMBAN, Sept 28 — A former aircraft engineer lost over RM550,000 after being deceived by a Macau scam syndicate claiming that his package was being ‘held by the Customs’ in Kuantan, Pahang.

State Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief (JSJK) Supt Aibee Ab Ghani said the 64-year-old man who lives in Bandar Baru Nilai, here, received a phone call at 11am on September 20 from a woman purportedly from Pos Malaysia of Kuantan, Pahang, informing him that a package allegedly sent by him to Kuching, Sarawak, was intercepted by the Customs Department.

“The victim initially denied sending any package but the call was immediately connected to the Kuantan police station. Once connected, a man who introduced himself as a police sergeant informed that an arrest warrant has been issued to the victim for involvement in a money laundering case.

“On September 23, the victim was contacted again by ‘another policeman’ who connected the call to two other ‘police officers’ who ordered him to withdraw his money from his RHB bank account and remitted it to three RHB accounts given by them while the investigations were underway,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the victim had made four transactions into the provided three accounts on the same day.

“The victim only realised that he had been duped after he consulted his wife. He lodged a police report at the Bandar Baru Nilai police station yesterday, claiming a total loss of RM551,111.39,” he explained.

Aibee said police were looking for two suspects identified as Muhamad Hasim Zulfahmi and Norhayati Abdullah to assist in the investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama