Finance minister: Women’s participation in employment sector among focus in Budget 2020

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 28 — The Federal Government in Budget 2020 will focus among others, the participation of women in the employment sector.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng noted that only 56 per cent of women compared to 80 per cent of men were currently employed.

The government would also focus on creating more job opportunities to reduce unemployment among the youth particularly graduates, he said after the launch of three new services at Mount Miriam Cancer Hospital here today.

He also said it was incumbent upon the private sector to play its role in building the economy, for the country to achieve developed nation status.

The minister is expected to table Budget 2020 in Parliament on October 11.

Meanwhile, Lim who is also Air Putih assemblyman urged all parties to respect the court’s decision on the inquest into the death of Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

The Coroner’s Court yesterday ruled that the fireman’s death was caused by two or three unknown individuals.

Lim hoped justice would prevail and the culprits arrested and charged for the deed.

Muhammad Adib, 24, a member of the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit at Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station, was seriously injured in a riot on November 27 at Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple, USJ25, Subang Jaya.

He died at National Heart Institute after 21 days on December 17, 2018. — Bernama