Agung, Raja Permaisuri express condolences over Sultan Ismail Petra’s passing

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have expressed their condolences over the passing of Sultan Ismail Petra, the father of Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan, today.

According to the statement issued by Istana Negara, The Majesties have extended their condolences to Sultan Muhammad V and the entire Kelantan royal family, and prayed that the soul of the 28th ruler of Kelantan be blessed by Allah and placed among the righteous.

“Their Majesties will depart for Kelantan to pay their last respect to the former Sultan.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah has also decreed for all flags in Pahang to be flown at half-mast for three days, starting tomorrow,” the statement said.

Sultan Ismail Petra breathed his last at the Royal Ward of Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital this morning. He was 69.

The sad news about the Sultan’s passing was announced by Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob in Kota Baru. — Bernama