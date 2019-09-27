Ummah calls for peace after Adib inquest findings, but still wants AG sacked

Muslim group Ummah is adamant that Tan Sri Tommy Thomas be removed as the attorney general. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Sept 27 — Muslim group Ummah today urged Malaysians to stay calm after today’s inquest finding on firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s death last December, saying it trusted in the courts to deliver justice

However, the group was adamant that Tan Sri Tommy Thomas be removed as the attorney general (AG).

Ummah chairman Aminuddin Yahaya said the group was very happy about the “very positive results” by the coroner which he said was based on concrete evidence.

“It proves that the truth, justice prevail. That’s all we want,” he said when met outside the court complex after the inquest findings were delivered.

Aminuddin, who is also president of Muslim group Isma, said Ummah wants those responsible for Adib’s death — which the coroner concluded was due to injuries suffered during a riot — to be charged.

“Our demand is, based on the judgment, the IGP and AG have to prosecute the criminal, whoever responsible they have to prosecute. That’s the instructions by the judge and the IGP and AG have to take that mandate to prosecute and get all those criminals,” he said, referring to the inspector-general of police and the attorney general.

“We just demand justice, hopefully by having these criminals caught. We hope justice will remain and prevail, we believe in the court system if there’s no interference from any political parties, we believe in them, based on today’s judgment, I think we believe them,” he said.

“Yes, we believe in the court system, we call people don’t make any trouble, let the judge and the lawyers do their work, we believe in them, the justice system except for the AG,” he said when asked if Ummah was calling for peace.

Aminuddin claimed Thomas had erred by calling for the inquest to be held and insisted that he should be removed from office.

“We want if possible, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong terminate his service. That’s what our demand is because it’s proven that our AG is not competent,” he claimed.

Aminuddin said Ummah believed that the inquest should not have been initiated in the first place to determine Adib’s cause of death, claiming that the authorities should have proceeded to start prosecutions or carry out further investigations if required.

“If the AG finds that the investigating is insufficient, they should ask police to extend the investigation rather than put aside investigation and do the inquest. To me, this is a waste of time but as law-abiding citizens, we have to follow,” he said.

Aminuddin, who said Ummah comprised 300 groups, claimed that 500 from the coalition had turned up today. It was not immediately apparent if there were as many as claimed.

Coroner Rofiah Mohamad delivered her findings at 10am here, concluding that Adib’s death was caused by two or more unknown individuals.

The inquest was held for 41 days during the February 11 to July 24 period where 30 witnesses and 137 exhibits were examined.

An inquest is usually held when the cause of death is unknown, as was the situation in Adib’s case where conflicting claims or theories regarding his death had been put forward.

Adib, 24, died at the National Heart Institute on December 17, 2018, after succumbing to serious injuries.

The Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit member was seriously injured three weeks earlier during a November 27 riot at Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in USJ25, Subang Jaya.