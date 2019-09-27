Report: Puteri Umno vice-chief under investigation for linking Penang shooting to religion

The IGP said Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department’s prosecution and legal division is currently reviewing Puteri Umno vice-chief Nurul Amal Mohd Fauzi's (pic) remarks. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Sept 27 — Police are investigating Puteri Umno vice-chief Nurul Amal Mohd Fauzi for allegedly claiming that a man had run amok in Penang because his co-workers had insulted Islam.

According to Berita Harian, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) prosecution and legal division (D5) is currently reviewing her remarks.

“D5 is checking and investigating,” he told the Malay language newspaper.

Yesterday, Nurul Amal was reported as making the comments during a political talk in Kubang Kerian, Kelantan on Wednesday night, after the IGP expressly warned against linking the police shooting to faith or race.

“Yesterday, a martyr was laid to rest. Sheikh Mohd Khairil was shot because he went amok in front of two kafirs who insulted the Prophet Muhammad,” Nurul Amal was quoted as saying.

On September 23, a 25-year-old quality control inspector with a multinational factory in Bayan Lepas, Penang had attacked two of his colleagues and was gunned down when he turned on the police team responding to the incident.

A 48-year-old woman died while receiving treatment at the Penang Hospital for fatal wounds to her head, neck and arms while a safety director was hacked on his arms when he tried to stop the attack.

On Wednesday, the IGP called a hurried press conference to warn the public against fanning racial and religious tension, after articles along such lines began emerging online.