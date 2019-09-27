Police investigation into Adib’s death has never been closed, says CID director

CID Director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the investigation is still ongoing and awaiting further instruction from the Attorney General’s Chambers following the verdict of the Shah Alam Coroner’s Court today. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Police investigation into the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim has never been closed, Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said.

In fact, he said the investigation is still ongoing and awaiting further instruction from the Attorney General’s Chambers following the verdict of the Shah Alam Coroner’s Court today.

“The Royal Malaysia Police has taken notice of the court’s decision on the actual cause of Muhammad Adib’s death for further action,” he said in a statement.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador was also reportedly said that police will take appropriate action to investigate and identify the persons responsible for the death of Muhammad Adib.

The Shah Alam Coroner’s Court today established that Muhammad Adib died after he was assaulted by two or three unidentified people during a riot in the vicinity of a Hindu temple in Subang Jaya last year.

Coroner Rofiah Mohamad, who had led a 41-day inquest to determine the cause of Muhammad Adib’s death, said: “The blunt chest trauma that led to the death of Muhammad Adib was not of his own doing but the impact of the criminal acts by more than two individuals.”

In another statement, Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid expressed hope that those responsible for the firefighter’s death would be brought to justice.

“Thank you to the members of the public for their concern and continuous and undivided support to enable that the inquest run smoothly in order to find justice for Muhammad Adib,” he said.

Muhammad Adib, who was a member of the EMRS Unit of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station, was seriously injured during a riot outside the temple on Nov 27 last year before succumbing to his injuries on Dec 17 at the National Heart Institute. — Bernama