Malindo Air flight lands safely in Langkawi despite mid-air technical glitch

LANGKAWI, Sept 27 — A Malindo Air aircraft, which departed Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang experienced a technical problem when landing at Langkawi International Airport (LIA) here this morning.

The Langkawi International Airport Holdings Berhad (MAHB) manager, Jefry Ramli said the LIA air traffic control tower was notified of the incident at 9.40am, and three Airport Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS) teams were on standby mode to face any eventualities.

“The flight OD1411 landed safely and was accompanied by the three AFRS teams to the aircraft parking bay. All the passengers are safe and no casualties reported,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, a passenger, preferring to remain anonymous, said he had realised the aircraft’s fan blades were not functioning for almost 10 minutes before the plane landed.

“No announcement was made by the pilot about the technical problem. Perhaps, they did not want the passengers to panic. But, Alhamdulillah, the aircraft landed safely,” he said when contacted by Bernama. — Bernama