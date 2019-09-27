Malaysian schoolboy wins top prize at world robotics championship in India

NEW DELHI, Sept 27 — A Malaysian schoolboy displayed great skills in building and launching water rockets by winning an international contest in India.

Danish Muslim, the winner of the Water Rocket Challenge at the World Robotics Championship, is studying in the sixth grade at SK Tun Hussein Onn in Kuala Lumpur.

The 12-year-old participated in the contest with his father Muslim Tamsir as his teammate.

“We came to India to gain experience and play for fun. But having won the contest, we feel elated and proud as Malaysians. I am impressed with my son’s skills,” Muslim told Bernama yesterday.

The event took place from September 23 to 25 at New Delhi’s Thyagaraj Stadium.

Danish, who is the winner of Malaysian water rocket championships in 2018 and 2019, used a bottle to build his rocket.

“India is our first international exposure. We made a good decision to participate in this event,” said Muslim, who is a teacher at SK Tun Hussein Onn.

Danish credited his winning performance to his skills with the launching system.

The father-son team participated in the championship without any corporate sponsorship or outside financial help.

“My wife and family fully supported us to participate in this event,” Muslim said. — Bernama