Let justice take its course, says DPM, as she urges calm after Adib inquest verdict

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 27 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has urged all parties to respect the verdict in the inquest into the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim that it was caused by a criminal act.

She said the public should remain calm and not play up racial issues in the verdict of the inquest by Shah Alam Court Coroner today.

“This is not a racist case, if (a person is) guilty, then (he) will remain guilty, not because a person is a certain race... we are all Malaysians but we want justice for the late Adib.

“Do not make this a race-based crime, crimes can occur regardless of whether it is Malay, Chinese or Indian,” she told reporters after launching the Rahmah Carnival (KR19) at Dataran Putrajaya here today.

Dr Wan Azizah said the government respected the decision of the Coroner’s Court and left it to the police to take further action.

Asked if the government will direct the police to set up a special team to investigate the case, Dr Wan Azizah said she is holding to the statement by the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador that police will review the case.

The Coroner’s Court today found that the death of Muhammad Adib who was seriously injured in the riots at the Sri Mahamariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya, Selangor on November 27 last year was the result of a criminal act by more than two or three unknown persons.

Coroner Rofiah Mohamad who presided over the proceedings of the inquest for 41 days to determine the cause of Muhammad Adib’s death was reported to have found that the court accepted the testimony of the 29th witness, forensic pathologist from Prof Dr Shahrom Abd Wahid who is based in United Kingdom, that during the incident, the victim was beaten and dragged from the firemen’s van.

Muhammad Adib, 24, who was a member of the emergency medical rescue services (EMRS) at the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue station, died on December 17, after fighting for his life for 21 days.

On the event today, Dr Wan Azizah said every individual must show love and mutual respect for others as outlined in the Rahmatan Lil Alamin concept.

She said peace and harmony must be a priority for all Malaysians living with people of different races.

Also present at the event were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof, Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub and Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad. — Bernama