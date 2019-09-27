Johor BN to propose only one candidate for Tanjung Piai by-election

Four days ago, Hasni was reported as saying that BN may field a ‘heavyweight’ candidate in the imminent Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Sept 27 — Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad today said that the coalition will only submit one name as its candidate for the impending Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election.

He said all parties in BN agreed to put forward a single candidate to the coalition’s central leadership that will be submitted by next week.

Hasni said the decision for the single proposed name was made based on his meeting with the respective state leaderships of the coalition’s component parties.

“I have earlier met with the state MCA and MIC highest leadership, as well as those from PAS to get their feedback and views on the candidate selection.

“We made the decision to submit only one name through discussion and consensus from everyone involved,” said Hasni when contacted today.

Hasni, who is also Johor Umno liaison chief and state Opposition leader, said the BN central leadership will be holding a meeting on the coalition’s candidate selection.

“I expect the announcement on BN’s candidate for the Tanjung Piai by-election to be on October 3,” said the veteran politician who is also the Benut assemblyman.

Four days ago, Hasni was reported as saying that BN may field a “heavyweight” candidate in the imminent Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election.

He added that this known political personality could come from any of its component parties.

The Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat fell vacant following the sudden death of its incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, who was also the deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, following a heart attack at Pontian Hospital on September 21.

The parliamentary constituency, a known MCA stronghold in the past, had been traditionally contested by DAP since 2004.

For the general election last year, however, DAP yielded the seat to Bersatu as part of seat negotiations within the pact.

The Election Commission (EC) is expected to announce the date of the Tanjung Piai by-election after holding a special meeting on October 1.