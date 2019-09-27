IGP: Police will review investigation of Adib’s death

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said he will discuss the matter with senior officers to determine the best course of action. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Tan Sri Hamid Bador said the police will reinvestigate the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim that a death inquest concluded today to be caused by assault from unknown assailants.

According to Bernama, the inspector-general of police said he will discuss the matter with senior officers to determine the best course of action.

He said they previously did not proceed with recommending charges in the case due to insufficient evidence.

“But if the courts have decided there was a criminal element, then we will review this,” he was quoted as saying.

On the inquest’s conclusion that omissions on the part of his agency in controlling the riot had contributed to Adib’s death, he said the existing guidelines for police responses in such situations were adequate.

However, he said they will examine whether all standard operating procedures were followed.

Coroner Rofiah Mohamad announced her decision today that Adib’s wounds were likely the result of an assault by several individuals during the incident.

His death inquest was called following conflicting accounts of the events leading to Adib’s injuries, which include him being accidentally hit by his own emergency vehicle or being attacked by people who pulled him out of it.

Adib, 24, died at the National Heart Institute on December 17, 2018, after succumbing to wounds sustained while he had been on duty.

The Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit member was seriously injured three weeks earlier during a November 27 riot at Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in USJ25, Subang Jaya.