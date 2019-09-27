Good, moderate air quality recorded at 68 areas nationwide

A view of Masjid Jamek An-Nur in Labuan September 26, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — A total of 68 areas in the peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak, have recorded moderate and good air quality with the Air Pollutant Index (API) readings below 100.

Based on the Malaysian Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) portal’s latest readings as of 8 am, 58 areas recorded moderate air quality while 10 others in Perlis, Kedah, Perak, Terengganu, Pahang and Sarawak posted good air quality.

Rainfall in some states yesterday also contributed to the improved air quality.

The highest API reading recorded thus far was in Segamat, Johor at 85, which was still at a moderate level while the lowest API was at 35 (good category) in Tanjung Malim, Perak.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department had previously predicted that the haze that hit the country for the past two weeks would gradually improve following the beginning of the inter-monsoon phase on Sept 24.

An API between zero and 50 indicates good air quality; 51 and 100, moderate; 101 and 200, unhealthy; 201 and 300, very unhealthy and 300 and above, hazardous.

For the latest information on the haze and related matters, refer to the Bernama portal at www.bernama.com. — Bernama