DAP Wanita leader urges swift police action against Puteri Umno vice-chief

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 27 — The Penang DAP Wanita has lodged a police report against Puteri Umno vice-chief Nurul Amal Mohd Fauzi for allegedly claiming that a man had run amok in a factory here Monday because his co-workers had insulted Islam.

DAP Wanita committee member Syerleena Abdul Rashid said the content of Nurul Amal’s speech during a ceramah in Kubang Kerian, Kelantan was very dangerous.

“She claimed the amok incident on Monday here was due to someone insulting Islam. This does not make sense as the inspector-general of police had already stressed that this case is not related to any religious or racial issue,” she said.

She said the claims made by the Umno leader was baseless and illogical.

“The police need to take immediate action to stop this because we are seeing so many so-called leaders in Malaysia instigating racist rhetorics and this is extremely dangerous for our multicultural country where our unity and peace must be protected,” she said in a press conference after lodging the police report at the Northeast district police headquarters here today.

She hoped the authorities will take strict action against Nurul Amal under Section 505 (b) and (centre) on the Penal Code for making statements with the intent to cause alarm to the public and to incite any community to commit any offence against another community.

Syerleena, who is also Seri Delima assemblyman, was accompanied by Penang DAP Wanita Chief and Sungai Pinang assemblyman Lim Siew Khim and city councillor Connie Tan.

It was reported in Berita Harian that the police are already investigating Nurul Amal for her comments.

According to Berita Harian, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) prosecution and legal division (D5) is currently reviewing her remarks.

Yesterday, Nurul Amal was reported as making the comments during a political talk in Kubang Kerian, Kelantan on Wednesday night, after the IGP expressly warned against linking the police shooting to faith or race.

“Yesterday, a martyr was laid to rest. Sheikh Mohd Khairil was shot because he went amok in front of two kafirs who insulted the Prophet Muhammad,” Nurul Amal was quoted as saying.

She was referring to an amok incident on September 23 where a 25-year-old quality control inspector with a multinational factory in Bayan Lepas here had attacked two of his colleagues and was gunned down when he turned on the police team responding to the incident.

A 48-year-old woman died due to fatal wounds to her head, neck and arms while a safety director was hacked on his arms when he tried to stop the attack.

On Wednesday, Abdul Hamid warned the public against fanning racial and religious tension, after articles along such lines began emerging online.