After Adib inquest, PAS and Umno tell AG to go, demand culprits be charged

PAS Youth deputy chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (pic) has called for the resignation of Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Sept 27 — PAS and Umno Youth members demanded Tan Sri Tommy Thomas step down as attorney general (AG) today following the findings today of the coroner’s court on firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s December 2018 death.

The opposition politicians also called for those responsible for Adib’s death to be prosecuted, based on the coroner’s findings that his death was caused by two or more unknown individuals.

PAS Youth (DPMM) deputy chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said the coroner’s findings today on the cause of Adib’s death has “restored confidence” in the judiciary, claiming many Malaysians had felt that the inquest was merely held to cover-up the weaknesses in identifying those responsible for the death.

“Therefore based on the inquest decision today that decided Adib’s death as a crime, we demand, firstly that the AG has to be sacked or at least be put on leave for a period until justice for Adib is achieved.

“Secondly, AG doesn’t have to do a review or appeal on the inquest decision,” he said outside the Shah Alam court complex immediately after the inquest decision was delivered.

Ahmad Fadhli also urged for renewed police investigation on Adib’s case, before accusing a Selangor exco member of being responsible for the incident.

“DPMM urges the police to heighten investigations by recalling all the suspects that had been let off, find Adib’s killer and start the process of prosecution in court,” he said.

“Not just investigate, to us the actual person who sparked the riot is Selangor exco member V. Ganabatirau that also has to be prosecuted and brought to court,” he claimed.

He also expressed PAS Youth’s gratitude for the coroner’s decision, which he said was “just” and reached after all testimony and angles were examined.

Umno Youth exco member Muhammad Faiz Hashim, who gave a joint press conference, confirmed that he adopted PAS Youth’s statement.

“Just like PAS, we are here together to support from the legal aspect for Adib’s case.

“It is not a racial issue, it is an issue that involves justice and humanitarian matters, whoever faces the same fate as Adib, we have to defend their fate.

“We are of the view that the attorney-general should step down and at the very least be put on leave,” he said.

Coroner Rofiah Mohamad delivered her findings at 10am here after a 41-day inquest from February 11 to July 24 where 30 witnesses and 137 exhibits were examined.

An inquest is usually held to determine the cause of death.

Adib, 24, died at the National Heart Institute on December 17, 2018, after succumbing to serious injuries.

The Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit member was seriously injured three weeks earlier during a November 27 riot at Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in USJ25, Subang Jaya.