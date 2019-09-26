Three policemen killed in separate road accidents in less than a day

Three policemen were killed in separate road accidents in Perak and Johor in less than a day. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

IPOH, Sept 26 — Three policemen died in as many accidents, two in Perak and one in Johor, last night and today.

Constable Mohamad Riezal Izani Shakri, 24, of the Buntong Police Station here died at about 12.30pm today in a hit-and-run accident involving his motorcycle and a car along Jalan Hala Pegoh 11, Desa Pakatan Lahat.

In Lenggong, also in Perak, corporal Mohd Rafizu Che Hasli, 33, died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a boar that dashed across the road at Km50.3 of Jalan Gerik-Kuala Kangsar near Padang Grus at 9.50pm yesterday.

In Tangkak, Johor, corporal Kahairol Johory Zainon, 52, died after the motorcycle he was riding knocked the front right side of a lorry that was coming out of a side road at Km13.5 of Jalan Sungai Mati-Bukit Gambir at about 7am today.

Corporal Azmi Mahmud, 49, a colleague of Mohamad Riezal Izani who died in the Ipoh accident, said the deceased had planned to get married in February next year and had spoken of going on leave for a week from tomorrow to buy things for his wedding.

Gerik District Police chief Supt Ismail Che Isa said Mohd Rafizu who died in the Lenggong accident was on his way to work at the Selat Pagar Police station when the boar ran across his path.

He fell onto the road and is believed to have been hit by a lorry, he said, adding that the lorry driver fled the scene.

Tangkak District Police chief Supt Mohad Idris Samsuri said Kahairol Johory was returning home to Sawah Ring, Gersik, from the Muar police headquarters when the accident happened. — Bernama