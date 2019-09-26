Seremban firemen, cops talk suicidal man out of jumping from third floor of mall

SEREMBAN, Sept 26 — Members of the public who were at a shopping complex here today were shocked when they realised that a man was trying to commit suicide from the third floor of the building.

However, in the incident at 3.15pm, the 27-year-old man’s attempt to end his life stopped after members of the Seremban 2 Fire and Rescue Brigade persuaded him to change his mind.

“After we received a call of the incident, 17 members of our crew, including two officers rushed to the location, and arrived five minutes later. We used psychology on the victim for 10 minutes and at the same time, together with the police, we worked on saving him,” Senior Fire Officer Mohd Syazwan Saidy said.

Speaking to reporters here today, Mohd Syazwan said the man’s wife was also at the location after she was informed by her husband that he would commit suicide following an argument with his parents.

Mohd Syazwan said the man was saved and handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama