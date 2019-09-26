Muhammad Adib’s family pray for favourable inquest decision

Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s equipment is seen on the equipment rack above his uniform at the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Department December 18, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

ALOR SETAR, Sept 26 — The family of Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, a firefighter who died after a riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya last year have been praying for an inquest decision favourable to them.

The mother of the dead fireman, Asma Aziz, 52, said since the death of her son, she did not stop praying and hoped there would be justice done for Muhammad Adib.

“While in Mecca for pilgrimage this year, I did not forget to pray for him. My hopes as well as my husband’s and the people in Malaysia are for an inquest decision favouring Muhammad Adib.

“This evening, there will be Yassin recital in the house and later in the night at As-Saadah Mosque in Kampung Tebengau, Kuala Kedah near here today.

Earlier, more than 50 people from Kuala Kedah PAS, Kuala Kedah Umno Wanita Division and the Kota Setar Muslim Women Welfare Board attended a Yassin and tahlil recital in Muhammad Adib’s family house at 3.30pm.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Adib’s father, Mohd Kassim Abd Hamid, 64, hoped the inquest decision will give victory to the family.

The inquest proceeding over the death of Muhammad Adib began on February 11 with 30 witnesses called to give their statements including an expert witness before the inquest proceeding closed on July 24.

Muhammad Adib, 24, who was a member of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Department Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit was injured in a commotion at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple site in USJ 25, Subang Jaya on November 27 last year.

After fighting for his life for 21 days, Muhammad Adib succumbed to his injuries on December 17 at the National Heart Centre (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama