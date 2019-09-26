Khalid says will discuss Kampung Baru land price offer with PM soon

General view of Kampung Baru in Kuala Lumpur September 24, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Discussions between the Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on higher compensation offers for landowners and heirs of Kampung Baru haven’t been held yet.

Khalid said this was because Dr Mahathir was currently in New York in conjunction with the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“The Cabinet meeting yesterday (Wednesday) was not held because he was in New York. However, I assure you we will make a decision on the request by residents and landowners of Kampung Baru within one month from the date of the town hall session held last Saturday.

“Within the month, it is my intention to meet Tun to get his views on the request for the offer price to be raised and then to notify all the owners that this is the best price we can offer,” he said.

Khalid, who is also Shah Alam member of Parliament, was met after launching the Micro Franchise Licence Scheme at the IN4TEC 2019 Convention here, today.

On Saturday, Khalid was quoted as saying that the government had offered RM850 per square foot as compensation to landowners and heirs, for the redevelopment of Kampung Baru.

According to Khalid, the offer was the highest rate assessed by the Valuation and Property Services Department after taking into account the factors of maintaining the condition to retain Malay ownership. — Bernama