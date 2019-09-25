Thunderstorm brings down dozens of trees in Penang

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 25 — Heavy rain and strong winds hit Penang this evening causing several uprooted trees in Jalan Masjid Negeri, Air Itam, Kampung Rawa, Lebuh Noordin, Taman Sri Pinang on the island and Bukit Mertajam.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department director, Saadon Mokhtar said the department received more than 10 emergency calls over the occurrence at about 4pm.

“As soon as we received the calls, we rushed to the locations and found many trees had fallen due to the strong wind. Some trees have crashed on vehicles but there were no casualties reported,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said apart from that, a utility pole also crashed into a small temple and a food stall near Lebuh Macallum.

According to him, firemen are clearing the areas and moving fallen trees with the assistance of several other agencies and the local authorities. — Bernama