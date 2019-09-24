‘Spotters’ for kidnappers are now abductors themselves, says ESSCom chief

ESSCom commander Datuk Hazani Ghazali addresses a press conference in Sandakan February 23, 2019. — Bernama pic

LAHAD DATU, Sept 24 — They used to be spotters for kidnappers, but now they themselves have become the abductors in the eastern waters of Sabah.

These spotters were detected last June and, up to now, 11 of them have been shot dead by the security forces in Kunak, Lahad Datu, and Semporna.

“The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) is on the hunt for the remnants of these spotters still on the prowl to abduct people and demand ransom,” ESSCom commander Datuk Hazani Ghazali told Bernama in an interview.

Spotters and a kidnapping for ransom group (KFRG) are suspected to have been involved in the abduction of three Indonesian fishermen in the waters of Tambisan, Tungku, yesterday.

“We have identified the KFRG from Tawi-Tawi. Spotters were seen during the incident,” he said. — Bernama