Company director pleads not guilty to negligence in Kuching mall explosion that left three dead

KUCHING, Sept 24 — Cityone MC Sdn Bhd director Stephen Long pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today on charges of failing to ensure the safety of workers during a blast at the CityOne Megamall in December last year.

Long made the plea after the charge was read before Judge Dayang Ellyn Narisa Abang Ahmad.

The charge made under Section 18 of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994, accused Long of causing the death of three individuals, as well as injury to 41 others in a gas explosion incident at 3.30pm on December 4, 2018.

According to the section, the occupants of the premises should take all reasonable measures to ensure it is safe and not a health hazard.

If convicted, the accused could be subjected to a fine of up to RM50,000 or a two-year jail term, or both.

The court then set October 15 for case management.

Department of Occupational Safety and Health prosecuting officer Safwan Lokman prosecuted, while Long was represented by lawyers J.B Singh and Alvin Yong. — Bernama