Kuala Lumpur remains most internationally connected low-cost carrier megahub, new data reveals

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Asia Pacific airports have a strong presence in the low-cost carrier (LCC) category, with Kuala Lumpur (KUL) keeping its title as the world’s most internationally connected LCC Megahub.

AirAsia is the dominant carrier with 41 per cent of all flights, according to a statement.

OAG, the world’s leading provider of travel data and insight, has released its Megahubs Index 2019 which revealed the Top 50 most internationally connected airports in the world.

Singapore (SIN) continues to lead the Asia Pacific in international connectivity, ranking ninth globally for a second straight year.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong ranked second regionally and jumped from 13th to 10th place in the global rankings due to a 1.5 per cent increase in international connections.

Other Asia Pacific airports featured as Top 50 Global Megahubs with Incheon (ICN), Kuala Lumpur (KUL), Bangkok (BKK) and Jakarta (CGK), ranked in the Top 20.

