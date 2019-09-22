Who is Najib’s most-hated opponent in Pakatan?

Datuk Seri Najib Razak today has named Pakatan Harapan (PH) politicians whom he liked and disliked. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today has named Pakatan Harapan (PH) politicians whom he liked and disliked, singling out one MP that grinds his gears the most.

In the “Ulasan Apek Cina Bersama Bossku” video on Facebook, Najib was asked about his least favourite person and the Pekan MP said that he had many in mind, but only one that he utterly dislikes: firebrand lawmaker Sanisvara Nethaji Rayer Rajaji Rayer, or RSN Rayer.

“Many. Many. But the one I truly don’t like is Jelutong,” he said, referring to Rayer’s parliamentary constituency.

Just last month, Najib mockingly “thanked” Rayer for his initial celebration of news that Utusan Malaysia would be shut down, saying that actually led to an outpouring of public support for the Malay daily.

In comparison, Najib however sarcastically named minister Mohamad Sabu and DAP’s Lim Kit Siang as those he appreciates.

“The one whom I like, there are two. Firstly, Mat Sabu. Because he’s always joking. Even when he speaks in English, it makes us laugh,” Najib said, referring to Mohamad’s English language competency.

The defence minister was ridiculed by the public after delivering his speech in English at the 18th IISS Asia Security Summit Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, last June.

He then named DAP veteran Lim as the second name in his “favourite” list.

Najib jokingly referred to Lim as “Najib affairs minister”, over the Iskandar Puteri MP’s regular criticism of him, sometimes even several times in one day.

“Secondly, Menhen,” he said, using the Malay portmanteau for “menteri hal ehwal Najib”.

“It’s like he has an obsession with me,” Najib replied, when asked to justify his selection.

However, when asked about his feelings towards Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad repeatedly, Najib simply replied: “I respect him”.