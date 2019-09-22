PTPTN: More than RM1b in deposits projected for 2019 through savings scheme

An employee serves a customer at the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) in Kuala Lumpur July 16, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SEREMBAN, Sept 22 — The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) is targeting to receive more than RM1 billion in deposits this year through its National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN), with an estimated 500,000 new account holders.

Announcing this today, PTPTN chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan said the projection was based on the RM1.13 billion in deposits received last year through 678,829 account holders.

From January to July 31 this year, the scheme had received RM477.25 million in deposits through 256,135 new account holders, he told reporters after the launch of the Negeri Sembilan-level 2019 programme for the scheme.

Wan Saiful added that the very positive response which the scheme had received, was a good development, expressing the hope that public awareness of the importance of saving money would continue to expand.

Established in 2004, SSPN has received a total of RM5 billion in deposits through a total of 4.2 million account holders across the country, according to records until July 31 this year.

At today’s programme, a total of 320 underprivileged students across the state were provided with SSPN accounts, with each containing a deposit of RM100. — Bernama