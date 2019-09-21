MB: Allocation for development of Islamic faith to increase to RM20m in N. Sembilan Budget 2020

Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun said it would be included in the Negri Sembilan Budget 2020 as a manifestation of the state government’s serious commitment on Islamic development in the state. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA PILAH, Sept 21 — The upcoming Negri Sembilan Budget 2020 will see an increase of RM3 million in the allocation for the development of Islam in the state, bringing the total amount to RM20 million compared to RM17 million this year.

Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun said it would be included in the Negri Sembilan Budget 2020 as a manifestation of the state government’s serious commitment on Islamic development in the state.

“The state government hopes that this huge allocation can help contribute to the strengthening of Muslims (in the state),” he said in his speech at the “Pemimpin Mesra Rakyat” programme at the Tunku Aliff Hussein Saifuddin Al-Amin mosque here today.

Aminuddin said the state government also remained committed to enhancing understanding of Islam and helping 615,000 Muslims in Negri Sembilan. — Bernama