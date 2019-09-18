Road rage incident involving two men at Bukit Kiara toll plaza goes viral

Acting Brickfields Police District Chief Supt Arifai Tarawe told the news portal today that the 30-year-old van driver suffered injuries to his knees while the other man suffered head, arm and leg injuries. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, Sept 18 — Another video clip of a road rage incident went viral on social media recently, this time showing two men involved in a brawl at the Bukit Kiara toll plaza.

A scuffle reportedly broke out around 4.30pm yesterday near the Kerinchi Link after a man driving a Hiace van got annoyed when his vehicle was blocked by a Mazda CX5.

The Star Online reports that the 38-year-old Mazda driver had repeatedly overtook the van before intentionally stepping on the brakes once he was in front of the van.

The two were then seen exchanging punches and kicks.

Acting Brickfields Police District Chief Supt Arifai Tarawe told the news portal today that the 30-year-old van driver, who was with his wife and daughter at that time, suffered injuries to his knees while the other man suffered head, arm and leg injuries.

“Both men have lodged police reports on the matter.

“We are investigating it under Section 160 of the Penal Code for causing hurt,” Arifai told The Star Online.

He also advised motorists to be patient and tolerate while on the road to avoid such incidents from occurring in the future.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact investigating officer Asst Supt Ahmad Osman at 011-36508678 or Brickfields ops room at 03-22979222.